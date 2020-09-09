Ofankor ‘Killer’ Landlord Has Not Escaped – Investigator Tells Court

Listen to article

The investigator in the case in which Stephen Nana Kamkam, the Ofankor Landlord who allegedly shot his tenant to death over rent issues Inspector Oppong Bekoe has told the Abeka District Court that, the suspect in question has not escaped.

Inspector Bekoe who is said to have been solely assigned to handle this case told the district court after he was summoned to appear before it that, the accused is at the Accra Central Police cells.

At the last court date, late Benjamin Agyare’s father Mr Joseph Kwabena Manu Okyere, told the Abeka District Court that the family is livid after their investigations revealed that Stephen Nana Kamkam, is not in custody as per the order of the court.

The court had earlier ordered that the accused person be remanded into prison custody and should not be brought to court subsequently till further notice following the Chief Justice’s restriction order on the movement of remand and convicted prisons due to Covid-19.

However in court on Wednesday, when Inspector Bekoe appeared before the court, he corroborated the family’s position that the accused was not in prison custody as per the court order, but with the police.

In his explanation to the court, he said, after the order for him to be remanded at Ankafo Prisons, he was taken to the Police Hospital for a COVID-19 test.

He said it took two weeks for the test results to be ready and within the period he was instead remanded at the Accra Police Cells.

He also told the court that within that period, they had a directive from the Attorney General’s (AG’s) Department to conduct further investigations, and therefore, “we needed the accused to assist us, so he was taken to Accra Central Police Cells.”

Inspector Bekoe told the court that, after completing their investigations, their findings have been sent to the AGs office on August 31.

He, therefore, told the court that, now that investigations have been completed, the accused person would be taken to the Ankafo Prison Cells tomorrow, Thursday, September 10, 2020.

The investigator told the court that, the family of the deceased have aware of the development.

Family response

The father of the deceased in his immediate response to the court when asked why they were informed about the development, yet portrayed to the court that something fishy was being done, Mr Agyare said he was not aware of what the investigator was telling the court.

Inspector Stephen Ahiale, told the court that, Investigator Bekoe has been solely assigned to this case and his absence from court from previous sittings was due to a promotional exam the investigator was undertaking.

The case has been adjourned to September 30, 2020.

---kasapafmonline