Bulk SMS Provider mNotify Launches ‘’Theo the Bot’’

mNotify, a robust communication and information dissemination platform in Ghana has today launched a virtual assistant called ‘’Theo’’ for its customers. With the company focused on increasing productivity and efficiency of its clients, this move comes at a time when the whole world is fixated on safety and convenience in the business world.

Speaking at the launch of this highly useful innovation, Managing Partner of the company Mr. Ronald Tagoe said "The WhatsApp-based virtual assistant service, Theo, helps customers to enjoy our services without visiting the mNotify website. With Theo, anyone can now easily create an account to become a customer. Customers can top up their mNotify accounts, patronize mNotify’ssignup for our bulk SMS Service, Bulk call services and VoiceVvoice BlastsBblasts and submit complaints or feedback all through WhatsApp.”

To start a conversation with Theo, simply send a “Hello” to +233270009543 on Whatsapp, and enjoy great services while on the go. You can also try this now by clicking this.

With WhatsApp becoming the most common and widely used communication medium on the continent, we are matching our customers’ needs with technology to provide this amazing service so we can serve you better. We believe this will make it faster for you to reach your customers while staying connected on WhatsApp, the same channel you use for business communications. Whether it’s advertising or reaching out to your customers, our SMS and Voice solutions have been crucial in helping businesses deliver value. You can send messages to a large number of people at a time using a customized and unique sender name instead of the usual phone number. And now, we make this even easier with Theo the Bot on WhatsApp.

“Theo was built with our customers in mind and is available 24/7 to assist with all inquiries and perform everyday services you would have done through the website. This new service falls in line with the company’s vision of offering our clients the relevant communication tools that make it cheaper and easier to always keep in touch and engage with their own customers and audience. We are looking to grow our relationship with you, and Theo enables just that. Social chatbots are the future for outstanding customer service.”- added Ronald Tagoe, Managing Partner

This app and service are useful to all SME’s, industries, private and public sector firms, schools, religious institutions and other organizations. For businesses who would like to deploy similar virtual assistant services to your customers, please reach out to us on 0302506313 / 0559555728.