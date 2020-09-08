COVID-19: Ghana’s Active Cases Rise To 831 Listen to articleGhana’s active COVID-19 cases have shot up from 801 to 831. This was after 143 new cases were reported. Latest figures from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed. The total national tally now stands at 45,012. Out of that number, 43,898 of them have clinically recovered and been discharged. The death toll remains 283. CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
