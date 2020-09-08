3 Dead, Others Injured In Suhum Accident

Three persons, including a four-year-old child have been reported dead in a gory accident at Amanase near the Suhum stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The road carnage which occurred early Tuesday morning happened when a VVIP bus with registration number GL 527-14 containing about 43 passengers veered off the road as a result of brake failure.

Several passengers on board sustained serious injuries, with some in critical condition and had to be rushed to Suhum Government Hospital.