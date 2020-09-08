ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.09.2020 Social News

3 Dead, Others Injured In Suhum Accident

3 Dead, Others Injured In Suhum Accident
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Three persons, including a four-year-old child have been reported dead in a gory accident at Amanase near the Suhum stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The road carnage which occurred early Tuesday morning happened when a VVIP bus with registration number GL 527-14 containing about 43 passengers veered off the road as a result of brake failure.

Several passengers on board sustained serious injuries, with some in critical condition and had to be rushed to Suhum Government Hospital.

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Korle Bu School Of Hygiene Students On Rampage, Block Princi...
1 hour ago

Election 2020: NPP Gov’t Infiltrate Vigilantes Into Military...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line