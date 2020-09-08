Consolidate Sir John’s Gains—Domestic Timber Traders Urge New Forestry Boss

The Domestic Lumber Traders Association (DOLTA) has charged the new Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission (FC), Mr. John Allotey to consolidate gains made by his predecessor, the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John.

In a congratulatory message to Mr. Allotey on his appointment as the new CEO of the Commission, Mr. Kofi Afreh Boakye, Head of DOLTA, expressed optimism in his ability to build on what has already been done, adding that his selection was in the right direction.

“We are confident he will deliver on his mandate, considering his experience at the Commission after acting in that position at a point in time. We know what he is capable of doing,” Mr. Boakye said.

He encouraged him to pay considerable attention to the industry in ensuring that the domestic market never lacks in the supply of legal wood for public and private works.

“We will continue to work with the Commission as we have always done and remain hopeful that, in spite of the demise of the late hardworking head of the institution (Sir John) the leadership and staff wouldn’t relent in their pursuit of an agenda to conserve Ghana’s forests as mandated,” Mr. Afreh Boakye stated.

He sent a message of condolence to the family of the former CEO, the FC and all stakeholders in the industry, eulogizing that Sir John’s death was a big blow, considering his role in transforming the sector. “We are going to miss him for his contribution to the industry. May he rest in peace”

Mr. John Allotey was appointed to replace the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, the former CEO of the Commission, who died on July 1 after a short illness.

DOLTA is made up of wood suppliers across the country.