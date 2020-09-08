Friends With The Bottle, A Poem

Listen to article

Do you know why I drink?

I drink because the bottle is my only friend

It understands and comforts me

It gives me hope and invites me to a world of my own

Apart from the bottle,every other person thinks

I am useless,worthless and unimportant

Nobody recognizes me at gatherings

They think I talk nothing sensible

Just because I don't see the impossible

I speak thrash, listen to my words of wisdom

Whatever that comes out of my mouth is nonsense

But it makes complete sense

Don't undermine because I don't think the way you do

I don't see things the way you do

Doesn't mean I am blind

You are blind to the fact

And to the truth, you are deaf and dumb

But I suffer less from such casualties

I am not visually impaired neither am I insane

I am the true definition of freedom

I do what I want when I want

I say what I want how I want

Never think I have no secrets, I have secrets but they are open

I see what you cannot see using binoculars

My eyes are microscopic

I see beyond the invisible

Thanks to my trusted friend

The only friend I have in this world

The bottles, not empty bottles

Empty bottles are useless,unless they are filled with the magical potion

The bottle is my friend