Friends With The Bottle, A Poem By S Kojo Frimpong Listen to articleDo you know why I drink?I drink because the bottle is my only friendIt understands and comforts meIt gives me hope and invites me to a world of my ownApart from the bottle,every other person thinksI am useless,worthless and unimportantNobody recognizes me at gatheringsThey think I talk nothing sensibleJust because I don't see the impossibleI speak thrash, listen to my words of wisdomWhatever that comes out of my mouth is nonsenseBut it makes complete senseDon't undermine because I don't think the way you doI don't see things the way you doDoesn't mean I am blindYou are blind to the factAnd to the truth, you are deaf and dumb But I suffer less from such casualtiesI am not visually impaired neither am I insaneI am the true definition of freedomI do what I want when I wantI say what I want how I wantNever think I have no secrets, I have secrets but they are openI see what you cannot see using binocularsMy eyes are microscopicI see beyond the invisibleThanks to my trusted friendThe only friend I have in this worldThe bottles, not empty bottles Empty bottles are useless,unless they are filled with the magical potionThe bottle is my friend
