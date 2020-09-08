NDC Bole-Bamboi Tackles Bawumia's Visit To The Northern Region

THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (NDC) OF THE BOLE-BAMBOI CONSTITUENCY WARMLY WELCOMES HIS EXCELLENCY THE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA, DR. MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA TO THE BOLE –BAMBOI CONSTITUENCY.

Ladies and gentlemen, today Monday 7th September, 2020, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to visit Bole-Bamboi constituency to pay a courtesy call on the overlord of the Bole Traditional Area, Bolewura Safo Kutege Feso I at his Palace as part of his official tour of the Savannah Region of Ghana.

Your Excellency, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency joins hands with the good people of the constituency to warmly welcome you to the constituency. Maraba Your Excellency.

Your Excellency, first of all, we wish to admonish you not to fall asleep and keenly be observant as you drive from Fufulso to Damongo and to Sawla to kindly take some time to appreciate the huge infrastructural development dotted along the numerous communities on the sawla-fufulso road, a project your predecessor, the visionary leader, Former president John Dramani Mahama gave the people of Gonjaland which is so far the single most largest investment ever in Gonjaland and have impacted the lives of several thousands.

The hundreds of CHPS Compounds, the Community Day Senior High Schools blocks, the District hospitals, Polyclinics, Basic school blocks dotted across the length and breadth of the Savannah Region are Mahama’s legacy and he is proud of them and visited sites of the projects anytime he toured Gonjaland during of the time of their construction.

Your Excellency, not too long ago, you launched your Error Ridden infrastructure website or tracker to showcase your much touted korshiorkor infrastructural achievements of your government which badly exposed your government and your lies to the whole world leading to your new accolade as the best liar in Ghana according to google.

The NDC in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency is respectfully throwing a challenge to you. Your Excellency, as you visit Bole, kindly ensure you pay a visit to at least the first three of the following project sites that is captured on your sakawa tracker as ongoing projects so the whole world will see for themselves the progress of works on those projects sites so you may salvage the almost lost credibility left.

The ongoing groundnuts oil, paste and animal feed processing factory at Bole under 1D1F. Ongoing extention of electricity at chibrinyua, around Bamboi in the Bole district Ongoing rehabilitation and maintenance work on the 1 km road: reshaping of Bole to Sonyor feeder road (18KM) Completed construction /installation/ extension of 1KM road: reshaping of Jama - Agbelekama road Completed Teachers Quarters at Bole district Ongoing construction of 1No.16 seater WC at Yelwa-Bole

Finally, Your Excellency, we wish to assure you that you will be severely ridiculed if u make attempt to mention DAMS at the Palace as part of your achievements in the Bole District because our Chief knows the difference between dams and dugouts. In 2016 alone the visionary Former President, HE John Dramani Mahama constructed eight (8) dams in the Bole District without promising 1V1D in 2012 electioneering campaign.

You are again warmly welcomed to Bole even as we wish you the very best of your visit whilst having it in mind that this is going to be your last visit to Bole as Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.

Long live Ghana

Long live Bole

Long live the NDC

Bashiru Dramani Amantana

Constituency Communication officer

Bole-Bamboi Constituency

NDC