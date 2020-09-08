CBOD, S&P Global Platts To Hold Industry Session On Impact Of COVID-19 On Petroleum Products Supply

The Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) in partnership with S&P Global Platts will hold a major industry session on the impact of on the petroleum products supply and the way forward for Ghana.

Key players in the Ghanaian petroleum downstream will be expected to take part in this virtual session slated for Tuesday September 8, 2020, 10am via Microsoft Teams.

Covid-19 and the subsequent containment measures by the government negatively affected many sectors in the Ghanaian economy. The closure of borders and movement restriction, for instance, were a major hit to the petroleum downstream sector.

As the petroleum downstream and other sectors recover from the shock brought about by the global pandemic and with the easing of Covid-19 related restrictions, the CBOD and S&P will present an assessment of the impact of market shocks from Covid-19 among others with stakeholders in the sector.

Policy and Research Manager at CBOD Dennis Dei-Tutu says “The virtual session will give insights into the operations of the downstream petroleum sector; associated risks within the sector and also the impact of market shocks from COVID-19 on the downstream petroleum sector among others."

He added the presentation will cover other key topics such as freight rates, vessel chartering and the IMO 2020 and its impact on petroleum products, with special emphasis on diesel.

Participants of this major event include representatives from the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, the National Petroleum Authority, and the Association of Oil Marketing Companies among others.