British Council Launches Digital Library With Free Access To Global Education And Entertainment Content

The British Council has launched its globally renowned digital library in Ghana. The digital library will offer members access to world class resources accessible on phones, tablets or laptops.

The content ranges, from online study resources and academic journals to popular eBooks and audiobooks, award-winning movies and documentaries, magazines and newspapers, comics and graphic novels from around the world and learning resources to develop your skills.

The launch of the Digital Library is the British Council’s efforts to make educational and entertainment resources available to all. The initiative is aimed at restoring and encouraging a reading culture among Ghanaians by facilitating self-paced and convenient learning. Access to the Digital Library will be free for 3 months for every registered member.

Alan Rutt, Country Director Ghana at the British Council had this to say about this new initiative:

“With the launch of the British Council Digital Library, we have offered access to educational and entertainment resources from all over the world. The content is not restricted to a specific location and this means that no matter where you are based in Ghana, you can access this content. In the last couple of months with the pandemic outbreak, we have seen the need to access learning from anywhere and the need to constantly upskill to respond to our fast-changing world. This Library will give an opportunity to learn from the best content globally from any internet connected device”

The free subscription to the library gives members access to over 100,000 scholarly e-books, tens of thousands of premium e-books, over 1,200 online learning resources, newspapers and magazines as soon as they published all over the world (main titles include Hello, Cosmopolitan magazine etc), comics ranging from marvel, Disney and all your favourite comic authors, over 200 live theatre, film, opera, dance, and music productions from the BBC, Royal Shakespeare Company and also curriculum-linked educational resources, including interviews with industry professionals, study guides and workshops and so much more. The library also provides access to numerous IELTS preparation content to support test takers.

The British Council Digital Library can be accessed via a browser or an app on the android and IOS devices. To be a member, users will be required to register after which they can explore the best of collections from the UK and around the world.

To discover the various ways you can read, borrow or learn, subscribe via this link