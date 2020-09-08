EU, Ink Ghana Support Kayaye In COVID19 Outreach

Ink Ghana in collaboration with the European Union(EU) Delegation in Ghana and Heart Out Foundation has embarked on a COVID-19 intervention care package drive for head potters known as Kayaye in the Mallam Atta market in Accra Newtown.

The care package drive dubbed #covid19 #care4kaya took place on Sunday, September 6 with support from the Islamic Ummah Relief (IUR), and Brothers Media Production, at the Mallam Atta market Day Care Center.

Items including 500 facemasks, two Veronika buckets, two gallons of liquid soap and hand sanitizers donated by the EU Delegation were presented to the Kayaye.

The facemasks were distributed to Kayaye, volunteers, and other people in the market.

The #care4kaya is an initiative of Ink Ghana Organization, which seeks to engage Kayaye in a series of activities that culminate into empowering them and addressing their challenges and vulnerabilities realistically.

In line with SDG17, which emphasizes the importance of partnership in achieving all the SDGs by 2030, Ink Ghana partnered with Heart Out Foundation and Islamic Ummah Relief (IUR) to make this outreach successful, as a means to achieve SDG3- Good Health and well-being, and SDG10- Reduced Inequalities.

Heart Out Foundation donated sanitary pads, soaps and toothbrushes each to 300 Kayaye, while IUR provided 300 packs of food and water to the Kayaye.

This was the sixth care package distribution outreach to Kayaye in the Accra metropolis since November 2019, following similar ones in Mamobi, Nima and Mallam Atta.

The outreach was spurred by the EU Delegation in Ghana's donation of PPEs to Ink Ghana on Wednesday, August 26,2020

Mallam Atta is one of 3 main Kayaye populated areas in the Accra metropolis, with a population of over 1200 Kayaye, from across the Northern part of Ghana.

Individuals and corporate organizations are welcome to support this noble initiative with items including sanitary pads, toothpastes & toothbrushes, soaps, any other forms of partnership that will empower Kayaye and other vulnerable groups in society.