The People's Manifesto A Deep Thinking Outside The Box---General Mosquito

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said that the party’s 2020 Manifesto will solve the under-development problem in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the party’s 2020 Manifesto at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), the NDC scribe said the manifesto is tailor-made for Ghanaians.

According to him, the party will provide better alternatives to Ghanaians in their soon-to-be-launched manifesto.

”We are presenting a well thought through the document. The people’s manifesto. It is derived from what the people think is good for them,” he said.

He further added that the NDC thought outside the box in order to come up with this manifesto which he described as the right document providing solutions to the problems of Ghana.

“I am confident the NDC will once again solve the people of Ghana’s problem from this outside the box thinking we have endeared ourselves to…,”

