Pokuase Interchange Project 82% Done – Resident Engineer

The resident engineer of the Pokuase Interchange, Kwabena Bimpong says the project is about 82 percent complete.

The Pokuase project comprises a four-tier interchange at Pokuase, a five-kilometre Awoshie-Pokuase road, a two-kilometre Accra-Nsawam road, a two-kilometre Kwabenya road, and 10-kilometre local roads.

The $94 million Pokuase Interchange project is expected to ease traffic congestion, improve urban mobility, and benefit agro-industries located within the project zone .

The president on August 2, 2019, assured that the project will be completed in 2020.

Contractors of the interchange in July 2020 complained that the project had delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to them, most of the materials needed to execute the project delayed in arriving because of the strict lockdown in China in the early days of the pandemic.

Again, the pandemic also affected human resources as some contractors expected to come down from China were unable to do so.

Also, some cases of COVID-19 were recorded among the contractors.

Nevertheless, the resident engineer on the Citi Breakfast Show said the project is progressing as expected.

“The project is going on well. We are currently about 82 percent complete. And when I say 82 percent complete, I don't mean just the interchange because you know we have other components of the project. The interchange [flyover] itself is about 77 percent complete,” he said.

The government is jointly funding the project with the African Development Bank.

The project is being undertaken by Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited, with Messrs Associated Consultants Limited (ACON) and the Bigen Group.

