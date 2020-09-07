A/R: Machomen Attack 135-Year-Old Queen Mother, Steal Sacrificial Sheep, Drinks

Some heavily-built men have allegedly attacked a 135-year-old queen mother and some residents of Adum-Afrancho in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti region.

The men stormed the palace, vandalised the main gate and barged into the bedroom of the queen mother and attacked her after they had assaulted some of the residents.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 6 September 2020 when the queen mother was getting ready to celebrate her 130 years of enstoolment as queen and Akwasidae.

The machomen ended up consuming the queen mother’s drinks and made away with a sheep meant for ritual sacrifice during the Akwasidae celebration.

The Unit Committee Chairman of the area, Nana Sarfo Adjei Kantanka, told Kumasi FM’s Elisha Adarkwah that the victims have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

At a press conference held on Monday, 7 September 2020, Nana Sarfo Adjei Kantanka accused the chief of the community, Nana Osei Yaw, of being behind the attack and said the residents are now living in fear.

He, therefore, appealed to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intercede to ensure that the lives of the residents are protected.

“What I can say is that President Akufo-Addo, we are pleading with you to come and help us. We are also pleading with Otumfuo; this is his father’s town, he should come to our aid. I can’t sleep at home, because this guy rolls with macho men, he can come at any time,” he said.

The queen mother also appealed to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to come to her aid and ensure peace.

“I plead with Otumfuo to come to my aid.”

---classfmonline