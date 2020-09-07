Chinese Man Enstooled As Development Chief At Kwahu Abetifi – Check Social Media Reactions

A Chinese man has been enstooled as the Development Chief (Nkosuohene) at Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern Region.

The Chinese, identified as Sun Qiang, was introduced as Barima Kofi Ayeboafo during an enstoolment ceremony on 5 September 2020.

Pictures of the new chief clad in traditional Akan outfits have since gone viral on social media.

Some social media users have expressed disbelief while others have expressed anger.

Some of them where just indifferent.

Here are some comments by social media users.

King Solo: “All is part of the new world order, HMMMM”

Agyekum Richmond Angelo: “Because of galamsey Chinese man is now Kontihene..ah well we move”

Justice Kofi Yeboah: “Nothing is wrong about it wae at my hometown our chief established the same chief in 2002 but White man built estate for us with cheap money to bought house”

Nana Toku: “This country de3 gymiee is in every corner!”

Oppong Eric: “When are Ghanaians going to change their minds about this foolishness do we blacks have chief in China, gimiiii saaaaa Ghana”

Hanny Obaapa Akomeah: “Hmmmmm I felt sad seeing that as a Kwahu??”

---classfmonline