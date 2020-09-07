Mpraeso Caucus Quiz: CKC Shows Class

Listen to article

The third edition of the Mpraeso caucus quiz competition for schools on Mpraeso stool lands came off on Saturday the 5th of September 2020.

Eight schools competed for the enviable trophy at stake. The competing schools were Kwahu Nsaba D/A, Kotoso D/A, Mpraeso CkC Baptist Int, Mpraeso YMCA, Oframase Presby the defending champions, Mpraeso Presby and Mpraeso Roman.

After a slow start, CKC Baptist came out strongly in the subsequent rounds to ditch their old foes Mpraeso YMCA to a well deserved second position.

For the first time in the history of the competition, a school was able to get the maximum points in the problem of the day segment.

For their efforts, CKC the first private day and boarding school to be established in the Kwahu south district received 3 balls, a laptop, exercise books, and flat-screen television.

Kudos to the giants of Kwahu.