07.09.2020

UN Breaks Silence On Fake Kofi Annan Awards And Disowns Group
The attention of the United Nations in Ghana has been drawn to news reports of an award purported to be associated with the United Nations and the Kofi Annan Foundation.

The United Nations in Ghana wishes to state categorically that the United Nations (neither in Ghana or anywhere else) has no affiliation with the Blueprint Global Challenge Awards, nor with the organization (Blueprint Mission) or its personnel in any way, shape or form.

The UN advises that all genuine UN notices follow strict rules and procedures and are announced/published on UN websites. We advise the general public to access genuine information by visiting the relevant UN agencies’ websites or the UN Ghana website ( https://ghana.un.org/en ).

The UN in Ghana remains committed to working with the Government of Ghana and its people to deliver on its mandate to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and support Ghana attain its development objectives.

