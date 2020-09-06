Hon. Cynthia Morrison Cut Sod For Construction Of Astroturf Facilities For Agona West

The Member of Parliament for Agona West Constituency in the Central Region, Hon. Mrs. Cynthia Morrison last Friday cut sod for the construction of two Astor Turf fields at Otabilkrom a suburb of Agona Swedru and Agona Nyakrom in the Agona West Municipality respectively to boost sporting activities

The facilities expected to be completed by the end of October 2020 is being funded by Coastal Development Authority (CODA) through the One million dollar per constituency programme.

In an interview with newsmen soon after the sod cutting, Hon. Cynthia Morrison noted that the facilities were to revamp sporting activities in the beneficiary communities.

" Am grateful to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana for the two Astor turf projects.

I also express my gratitude to the CEO of Coastal Development Authority, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib for his continuous support for Agona West Municipality

I know these projects would enhance the image of sporting events and activities in the Agona West and its surrounding areas

Am additional grateful that CODA has agreed to construct bridges that we have requested over River Akora and other places to boost commercial activities"

She lauded His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for his vision of rekindling the spirit of sportsmanship especially among the youth in Agona West and Ghana as a whole

She noted that the Astroturf facilities were also going to create jobs for the people saying most of the workforce for the projects would come from the vicinity

She however called on those who would be employed to be more committed to duty

Accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Coastal Development Authority, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed, Hon. Cynthia Morrison and his entourage paid a courtesy call on Chief of Agona Swedru, Nana Kobina Asiedu Botwe II as well as the Omanhene of Nyakrom Traditional Area, Okofo Katakyie Nyarku Eku X to seek their blessings for smooth completion of the projects.

Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib disclosed that the Astroturf fields which would be executed by MSH Astro Ghana Limited would be completed on time.

Nana Asiedu Botwe II lauded Hon. Cynthia Morrison for inspirational leadership adding Agonaman has benefited from massive infrastructure development aimed at improving the lives of the people

Omanhene of Nyakrom Traditional Area Okofo Katakyie Nyarku Eku X called for speedy completion of the projects on time to serve the purpose.