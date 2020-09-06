Out of persistent Beating, 12 year old Jumps from Second Floor at Ayikoo Ayikoo Flat a in Cape Coast

Cape Coast, 6th September 2020. Information gathered this early morning indicates that a 12-year-old boy has jumped from the balcony of the second floor of Block B flat 7 at Ayikoo Ayikoo in Cape Coast.

The sad incident happened at about 6 am Sunday, September 6, 2020.

The Ayikoo Ayikoo flats are government two-storey buildings located at Ayikoo Ayikoo Ayikoo in Cape Coast. Thus, the ground floor, first floor and the second floor. The boy is said to have jumped from the second floor of flat seven unto the ground.

Speaking to a witness at the scene and also a floor member of the victim, he said he was sitting in his balcony just taking some fresh air. He continued the narration that he had heard a cry at dawn but never knew it was coming from his block. He added he only saw the young boy hung on the parapet of the balcony and he screamed to him to stop but unfortunately the boy let his hand and fell to the ground.

Other information gathered while speaking to other eyewitnesses within the neighbourhood indicates that, the 12-year-old boy is a stepson to the women he is living with. The visibly incensed community members who have charged to attack the lady narrated to me that, because the boy is the step-child to the lady, she and the husband have teamed up and having beaten the boy too much. According to them, that is what has compelled the boy to jump in order to escape from further beatings.

As at the time this writer got the scene to ascertain things for himself, there was a lot of floors where the boy is alleged to have fallen. Some women had rushed with stones trying to break into the flat in order to attack the stepmother of the boy.

As the time of putting this report together, the police had come and whisked the lady away.

The boy is said to have been sent to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital where he has been pronounced dead.