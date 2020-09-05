Asunafo South NASPA Cleans District Capital Kukuom

The National Service Personnel association in the Asunafo South District of the Ahafo Region embarked on a cleanup exercise. The graduate byword visited various vantage Areas of the District Capital.

Places like the forecourt of the District Assembly, the principal street, taxi station, and their market Centre. Residents of Kukuom were so glad and commended them for their congenital heart they have exhibited to them. Pedestrians couldn't control their heartfelt joy to the NASPA people.

In addressing the media, the NASPA President, Adjei Boateng Christopher used the opportunity as a humongous conduit to thank his entire Executives, members, and other individuals who supported this exercise.

He disclosed that the motive behind this exercise was to contribute their quota as a body in keeping the environment clean and green. They believe that a clean environment is very important for the wellbeing of every individual.

The association secretary, Amponsah Esther advised the general public to see the environment as their bedroom and keep it clean.

She stressed that Ghanaians attitude of dumping refuse at any place and defecating around rivers is very bad and does not augur well to the nation as a whole.

As the world keeps on battling with the deadly Coronavirus Pandemic, Ghana has not been spared therefore, Asunafo South NASPA donated some Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Kukuom District Hospital and the Islamic Community. Items like Hand sanitisers, Veronica buckets, tissue papers, medicated soaps, etc.

The health Officials of Kukuom hospital expressed their appreciation to them.

The District Chief Imam blessed them for helping the Islamic society at this moment of Coronavirus Pandemic.