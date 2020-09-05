Asunafo South NASPA Cleans District Capital

The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) in the Asunafo South District of the Ahafo Region has embarked on a cleanup exercise.

The graduate visited various vantage Areas of the District Capital.

Places like the forecourt of the District Assembly, the principal street, taxi station and market Centres.

Residents of Kukuom were so glad and commended them for the support.

Pedestrians couldn't control their heartfelt joy to the NASPA people.

In addressing the media, the NASPA President, Adjei Boateng Christopher noted that the motive behind the exercise was to contribute their quota as a body in keeping the environment clean and green.

They believe that a clean environment is very important for the wellbeing of every individual.

The Association secretary, Amponsah Esther advised the general public to see the environment as their bedroom and keep it clean at all times.

She stressed that the attitude of dumping refuse anyhow and defecating around rivers does not augur well to the nation as a whole.

The Association further donated some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Kukuom District Hospital and the Islamic Community.

Items like hand sanitisers, veronica buckets, tissue papers and medicated soaps etc.

The health Officials of Kukuom hospital expressed their appreciation to them.

The District Chief Imam blessed them for helping the Islamic society at this difficult moment of coronavirus pandemic.

--- Thepressradio.com