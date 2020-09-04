ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.09.2020 General News

Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s convoy involved in an accident

Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s convoy involved in an accident
Listen to article

The convoy of the National Democratic Congress’ Vice Presidential candidate Prof. Naana Jane OpokuAgyemang has been involved in an accident.

According to our source on her team, the accident occurred in Sefwi Wiaso in the Western North region this evening when because of the dusty nature of the road, one of the cars in her convoy run into another.

The Vice Presidential Candidate was in the convoy but together with her team members escaped the accident unscathed.

The NDC Vice Presidential candidate has been in the Western North region on a four-day campaign tour to canvass for votes for her party ahead of the December 7 election.

credit -mynewsgh.com
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Plays Football As He Opens AstroTurf Facility For...
4 hours ago

Free SHS: Had Akufo-Addo Used Common Sense, Double-Track Wou...
4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line