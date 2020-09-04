Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s convoy involved in an accident

Listen to article

The convoy of the National Democratic Congress’ Vice Presidential candidate Prof. Naana Jane OpokuAgyemang has been involved in an accident.

According to our source on her team, the accident occurred in Sefwi Wiaso in the Western North region this evening when because of the dusty nature of the road, one of the cars in her convoy run into another.

The Vice Presidential Candidate was in the convoy but together with her team members escaped the accident unscathed.

The NDC Vice Presidential candidate has been in the Western North region on a four-day campaign tour to canvass for votes for her party ahead of the December 7 election.

credit -mynewsgh.com