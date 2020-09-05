N/R: One Wounded In Kpatinga Shooting

One person has been wounded in a shooting incident that occurred at Kpatinga in the Gushegu Municipality of the Northern Region.

The shooting incident followed the enskinment of the regent of Kpatinga.

There is currently some military and police presence in the area.

ASP Thomas Tulashi, the Gushegu Police commander, noted that disturbances happened after the enskinment when some participants in the ceremony were returning home.

“One person was shot and rushed to the Gushegu government hospital and currently we are on the ground with the military so the situation is under control,” he said on Eyewitness News.

“At the chief’s palace, nothing happened. It was on their way home that some people were attacked.”

No arrests have been made following the shooting.

---citinewsroom