Mechanic Apprentice Convicted For Stealing Motorbike

The Enchi District Magistrate court has fined a 55 year-old mechanic apprentice GH¢ 1,200.00 for stealing a Boxer motorbike at Morcherkrom, valued GH¢ 3,400.00.

Abubakar Sadick, who is also a farmer was convicted on his own plea.

He would serve 12 months imprisonment in hard labour in default.

The court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng ordered Sadick to sign a bond to be of good behavior for 12 months or in default nine months imprisonment in hard labour.

Prosecuting, Police Detective Inspector, Joseph Kwadwo Aygare, told the court that the complainant, Isaac Mensah is a mason and a resident of Enchi while the convict works with his master Musah Adamu at Morcherkrom both in Aowin Municipality.

He said on Friday August 14, 2020, while the convict and Adamu were in their shop, the complainant brought his Boxer motorbike with registration number M-17 WR121 for repairs.

After describing the fault on the motorbike, he left it in the care of Adamu and promised to pick it later.

The prosecution said while Adamu was fixing the fault on the motorbike, he had a distress call that, his brother-in-law had been arrested by the Enchi police, so he instructed the convict to release the motorbike to the complainant whenever he returned and left for Enchi.

Detective Inspector Aygare said Sadick took advantage of the absence of his boss and decided to send the motorbike to Elubo so he could use it for commercial purpose.

He said the complainant later came to the shop but noticed Sadick and his motorbike had disappeared.

He said while the convict was riding the stolen motorbike towards Jema on the Elubo road, he had an accident at Anhwiafutu which led to his arrest.

During interrogation at the Jema police station, Sadick admitted that he stole the motorbike from Morcherkrom and the complainant upon a tip-off went and identified the motorbike as his, he narrated to the court.

He said the complainant made a formal complaint at the Enchi police station, where the convict was brought for further investigation.

—GNA