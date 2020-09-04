Dormaa: Husband Shoots Wife Dead On His Farm, Shoots Himself In The Head

Listen to article

A farming community called Krakrom in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region was thrown into a state of grief after news broke that a man had shot and killed his wife on the farm and also committed suicide.

The suspect, Agya Simon, 53, killed Aunti Akosua, 51, before pointing the gun at his own head and pulling the trigger to also end his life at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

According to the police, his body laid about 30 metres away from his wife. They added that they were yet to unravel the circumstance that led to the deadly action.

Some community members confirmed that though there was a misunderstanding between the couple, they least expected Agya Simon to commit such a heinous crime.

A resident who appears to know the couple said on radio station that Aunti Akosua had six children from her previous marriage but left her matrimonial home to cohabit with Agya Simon, but they had no child.

The Bono Regional police spokesman, Chief Inspector Augustine Oppong, confirmed the sad incident and said the bodies had been conveyed to Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital for autopsy and further investigation.

He complained bitterly about rising reported cases of murder in the Dormaa West District, disclosing that within two years six women had been murdered in cold blood by their male counterparts.

He said the police would work hard to establish what actually led to the deadly act.

---Daily Guide