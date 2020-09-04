NPP Must Stop The Petty And Deceptive Politics

Listen to article

The president of the republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo must grow out of the pettiness and deceptive politics that has been associated with his tenure.

The pettiness and deception is profoundly manifest in his conduct when it comes to handling of projects started by the NDC government under President John Mahama. We are appalled that HE Nana Addo is billed to cut sod today, 1st September 2020 for the construction of the Sokode Etoe-Adaklu bypass and UHAS internal roads; which roads has been under construction since 2012.

It has been the stock-in-trade of this government to dabble in acts that tend to deceive unsuspecting citizens. When this government assumed the reins of power in 2017, the government cut sod for an existing Sokode-Ho dual carriage road project which started in 2016.

It is therefore not surprising that H.E. Nana Addo is running away from the challenge thrown to him by President Mahama for the duo to debate their infrastructural records. This government has little to show for the enormous resources made of loans, grants, tax and non-tax revenues that it has had access to for the last four years.

The sod cutting aimed at luring the uninformed minds must stop for it is all a façade. The government knowing that it has done next to nothing in the Volta region is employing shenanigans to gain political advantage. The president's action only feeds into why the Volta region was excluded from the 2020 roads budget. Volta region was left out of the budget advertently, else the president would not be cutting sod for an ongoing project which the same government abandoned since it won power.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the NPP in 2016, chastised HE John Dramani Mahama for cutting sod for same projects in an election. We are utterly gobsmacked to see the same Nana Addo, desperately "re-cutting" sod for the very project his government failed to continue with for a whole political term of four years. Having accused your predecessor for doing so in an election year in 2016, does it not strike any of his litany of advisors that, Nana Addo must not be seen cutting sod for John Dramani Mahama's projects when he has barely three months to be kicked out of power?

The Nana Addo government has no plans for the Volta region when it comes to roads and must desist from the trickery forthwith.

Devine Ferg Afedo

(Convener)

Ransford Delali Kasu

Secretary

0244435565

Justice Avedzi

PRO

0246251701