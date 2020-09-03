2020 WASSCE Ends On September 5

The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), which commenced on July 20 will end on Saturday, September 5.

The examination, written by 313,897 candidates across the country, began with project work such as basketry, painting and woodwork for Visual Arts candidates.

As a measure to curtail the spread of COVID-19, the government shut down all schools on March 15, 2020.

President Akufo-Addo subsequently eased restrictions on schools by allowing final year Senior High and Junior High Schools and second year Gold track students to continue academic activities and to prepare for their final paper from June 22, 2020.

The National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations of Ghana raised concerns when some Senior High Schools began recording cases of COVID-19.

Despite measures by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to ensure a smooth process, the examination had its fair share of rumours of leakage of questions purported to have been generated from the Council.

Some candidates rioted over strict invigilation at their centres and in the process destroyed school property while using unsavoury language against state officials.

The students who engaged in the unruly behaviour were dismissed by the Ghana Education Service but President Akufo-Addo intervened and asked that government gives them a second chance.

Various groups such as the Christian Council of Ghana condemned the action by the students and called for a reorientation to enable the students to understand the consequences of their actions.

The WAEC, however, said it had referred the issue of alleged leakage to the security agencies for investigation and appealed to candidates to ignore fake websites, which churns out fake questions.

It said it was collaborating with security agencies to halt the activities of such websites as their activities continued to create problems for the Council.

