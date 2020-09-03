Nigeria, Ghana Speakers Hold Talks Over Diplomatic Row

Listen to article

Both the Speaker of Parliament of Nigeria and Ghana are holding talks to mend the frail relations between both nations.

Speaker of Nigerian House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila arrived in Ghana on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 and was received at the Airport by the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye.

Nigeria recently accused Ghanaians and Ghana of harassing its citizens and perpetuating hostility against Nigeria in Ghana.

The President Buhari-led administration also accused Ghana of waging media wars against its citizens and charging them high fees for resident permits.

Ghana through its Information Ministry, debunked the claims by Nigeria, saying there was no media war being waged against Nigerians, nor any harassment of Nigerians.

In a statement issued and signed by the Public Affairs Director of the Parliament of Ghana, Kate Addo, Prof. Oquaye, described Ghana and Nigeria as the tongue and teeth, and that although they may offend each other, they also derive great pleasure from the benefits of co-existence.

He is reported to have said “it is important that the good relations between the two countries are maintained at all times.

—Daily Guide