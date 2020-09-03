Covid-19: Schools With Recorded Cases To Hold Back Students After WASSCE

Senior High Schools with recorded cases of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease in the last two weeks will not be allowed to close immediately after the completion of the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on Friday, September 4.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye during a press conference at the Ministry of Information in Accra on Thursday morning.

After staying home for close to four months as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, final year SHS students returned to school in July to prepare for their final exams.

Candidates sitting for the 2020 WASSCE will soon finish writing their final paper tomorrow.

As part of measures to ensure that students return home to their families with negative Covid-19 status, the Ghana Health Service has decided to conduct assessments in schools that have recorded positive cases in the last couple of weeks.

“By Friday the WASSCE will be over and we are happy that they have been able to successfully go through the exams without any major disruptions. We are expecting that any school that did not experience any case, they can vacate”, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye told journalists.

He added that, “secondly, any school that has not reported any case in the last two weeks prior to the closure can also all go on [with the vacation]. However, if there is any school where they recorded any positive case, we will do some assessment of contacts and those contacts will have their vacations delayed”.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service is urging completing students to ensure that when they go back home they serve as worthy ambassadors and continue to observe the Covid-19 protocols.

In the same vein, the general public has been charged to continue to adhere to all safety protocols to help kick out covid-19.