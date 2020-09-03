Ignore Fake Recruitment On Social Media — Local Gov't

The Local Government Service has warned the public against an advertisement circulating on social media inviting applications from suitable qualified Ghanaians to fill vacant positions in some Regions.

The Service noted that the said recruitment is fake.

In a statement signed by Joseph A. Ankamah, Head, Public Affairs, of the Service and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the Local Government did not author the said recruitment advert.

The statement said it had also not contracted any institution or individual to do so on its behalf.

“The service therefore urges all to disregard the said advert and treat it as scam,” it said.

The service further assured the public that when such opportunities turn up in future due processes and procedures would be followed and the public would be informed accordingly through the appropriate channels.

---GNA