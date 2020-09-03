Ghana Embassy In US Resumes Consular Services September 8

The Embassy of Ghana in Washington, DC, the United States, will resume Consular Services on Tuesday, September 8.

A statement signed by Mr Kofi Tonto, Head of Information and Public Services, Embassy of Ghana in Washington, DC, United States, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said to enforce COVID-19 safety protocols, the Embassy would no longer offer in-person visa services.

It said individuals interested in acquiring visa services were required to do so through the online visa application platform.

“Those who wish to acquire new passports, replace lost passports or renew old passports are also required to submit their applications online and schedule in-person appointments to complete the mandatory biometric data process,” the statement said.

“All prescribed COVID-19 protocols including; social distancing, enhanced hygiene and hand sanitising as well as mandatory wearing of face masks on the Embassy premises will be enforced for all in-person appointments.”

It asked that all visa and passport applications should be submitted at www.ghanaembassydc.org.

Regarding Ghana travel requirements, the statement said individuals travelling to Ghana were required to strictly adhere to the following new directives as stated by the Government of Ghana in the President's 16th address to the Nation on measures taken against the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Presidential Directive said all passengers arriving in Ghana must be in possession of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from accredited laboratory in the country of origin and the test must have been done not more than 72 hours before the scheduled arrival in the country.

It noted that all airlines had been instructed to ensure compliance with the directive for all passengers travelling to Ghana.

The statement said all passengers would be required to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport terminal upon arrival in Ghana at $150.00 to be paid by the passenger.

It said children under the age of five would not be required to undergo the testing at the airport.

It said passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 would be handled by health authorities for further clinical assessment and management.

The statement added that passengers who tested negative would be allowed entry into the country and advised to continue to observe COVID-19 safety precautions during their stay in Ghana.

It asked interested applicants to get details of the directives at website www.ghanaembassydc.org/newguidelines.

---GNA