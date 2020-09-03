Togbe Afede Has Not Condemn Mahama For Any Ethnocentric Comment – National House Of Chiefs Warns

The National House of Chiefs has debunked reports suggesting that its President, Togbe Afede XIV has condemned former President John Dramani Mahama for an ethnocentric comment regarding the controversial Agyapa Royalties Agreement debate.

The National House of Chiefs gave the warning following the circulation of a statement purported to have been issued by Togbe Afede to condemn some alleged ethnocentric comments made by flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama on the agreement.

In a release, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State advised Ghanaians and the media to disregard such publications by “people obviously searching for ways to legitimize wrongdoing.”

“The House wants to state without equivocation that neither the President nor the leadership of the House has issued such a statement or press release. It is therefore preposterous for any person or group of persons to attempt to draw the President and the National House of Chiefs into the controversial Agyapa/Asaase royalties transaction,” the statement signed by Stephen Owusu, Public Relations Officer of the National House of Chiefs said.

The National House of Chiefs has further urged the Inspector General of Police and the Director-General of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to institute a thorough investigation into the false publication.

----citinewsroom