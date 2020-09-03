No Covid-19 Recorded Among Arrivals At KIA – GHS

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that so far no positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded among international air passengers arriving at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) since its reopening.

KIA was reopened to international flights on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

And speaking to the media at the Information Ministry on Thursday, September 3, 2020, Director General of GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, says “So far no positive case has been found.”

According to him, the ultimate aim of the Ghanaian Government is that people arrive in Ghana negative “and truly negative.”

He stated that on day one of the airport reopening, there were three flights including KLM and Tap-Portugal.

Passengers arriving through the KIA are supposed to provide a negative PCR test result and also undergo covid-19 test at a cost of $150.

---Daily Guide