Korle Bu CEO Bows Out Tomorrow

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), Dr. Daniel Asare, will be leaving office as his tenure comes to an end on tomorrow September 3.

The KBTH Board has therefore appointed Dr. Ali Samba, the Director of Medical Affairs, as the acting CEO until a substantive appointment is made.

The Board of Directors in a statement signed by the acting Board Chairman, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, extended it warmest regards and appreciation to the outgoing CEO and wished him the very best in his future endeavors.

It also entreated the staff of the teaching hospital to offer the acting CEO, Dr Samba, the “necessary support to enable him drive the hospital’s agenda of providing excellent healthcare.”

Dr. Asare took over from Dr. Samuel Asiamah who was acting CEO after Dr. Felix Anyaa left the position.

Before his appointment, Dr Daniel Asare served as the CEO of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) in the Central Region.

In all, Dr Asare has 29 years of experience in the health service with 17 of these years in hospital management.

He was the founding head of the new Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital, Sunyani and was later transferred to the Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua.

When the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital was being transitioned from a regional to a teaching hospital, Dr. Asare was called upon to facilitate the process as the Chief Executive.

He successfully carried out this mandate and the seventh batch of doctors are completing this year.

— Daily Guide