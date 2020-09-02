Communications Ministry Re-launches COVID-19 Tracker App

Government has re-launched its COVID-19 tracker several months after it was first launched in Ghana.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia first launched the GH COVID-19 Tracker App on April 13, 2020 to help boost government's fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

Speaking at the re-launch of the upgraded GH COVID-19 tracker App on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, said her outfit decided to re-launch the app because it had been updated and its efficiency improved.

She said the re-launch had also become necessary following the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport as well as the eased COVID-19 restrictions.

“Today we are here once again to re-launch an upgraded version of the COVID-19symptom tracker, in view of the President's easing of restrictions on movement and the opening up of the airports to travellers. Our strategy of using a multi-staged COVID-19 recovery plan based on science and data requires the deployment and use of digital technology and innovation to restore every sector of the Ghanaian economy to normalcy.”

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said the updated tracker app will enable healthcare staff to contact COVID-19 patients and track suspected cases, as well as identify COVID-19 hotpots.

“Under this re-launch platform, healthcare staff will be able to contact patients and track the movements of COVID-19 live cases. The new platform can also alert users on moving out of allowed areas, report case breaches to authorities and push notifications to bulk users amongst others,” she added.

Ursula said the COVID-19 tracker app forms part of measures to leverage technology to fight the spread of the disease.

She added that the new platform is accessible to everyone and not only smartphone users.

— citinewsroom