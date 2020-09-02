Man Arrested For Destroying NDC Billboards In Techiman

A resident of Agosa near Techiman in the Bono East region, Samuel Oduro, has been arrested by the Police in Techiman for destroying six bill-boards of the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Techiman South, Christopher Beyere.

Reports say, Mr. Oduro, who is believed to be a sympathizer of the New Patriotic Party, unilaterally pulled down six NDC bill-boards recently fixed at Agosa, Nsuta, Faaman and Bonkwae for no apparent reason.

Some residents who were unhappy with his action reported the matter to the Techiman Divisional Police Command, culminating in the arrest of Mr. Oduro.

When contacted, the Police confirmed the arrest of Mr. Oduro for destroying some bill-boards and said he was being processed for court to serve as a deterrent to others.