We Promised Year Of Roads And We Have Delivered---Ashanti Regional Minister

Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah has praised the NPP government for fulfilling their promise after they declared this year as the year of roads which is going on in the whole country especially in the Ashanti region.

Hon. Simon Osei Mensah when speaking on Hello FM's morning show in the Ashanti region on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2020 stated that almost major roads in the Ashanti region have been fixed, contractors are on others which it will soon be completed while some has now been awarded to contractors and work will soon commence.

He revealed, almost done with all the area roads at Manhyia, Oforikrom, Nyiaeso, Patasi, Dechemso, and Asokwa. After that, they will move to the municipalities which 100 km roads will be constructed from Suame to Kwadaso all in the Ashanti region.

The Hon. Ministers continue that the roads from Santasi to Apire, from Apire to Hemang, Ampatia, and Darko, etc have also been awarded to contractors whose work will commence very soon.

He said this is clear evidence which shows the NPP government has fulfilled the promise they made early this year.