The Development Of Our Community Is Our Civic Responsibility—NCCE

The Anloga District Directorate of the NCCE has organized a social auditing programme at Genui, an Island community in the Anloga District.

This forms part of the Commission’s efforts to engage the citizenry on the need to initiate, nurture, participate, own and take charge of their communities development.

Addressing the gathering, the Anloga District Director of NCCE, Mr. Godwin K. Agbenyo, called on the citizens of Genui to make unity their hallmark and, in that oneness, take charge of their community development, which is their civic responsibility.

He added that development could only take place in an atmosphere of peace, unity, harmony, fairness, accountability, honesty, and transparency

Mr. Agbenyo, in his presentation, said, Social Auditing is one of NCCE’s flagship programmes aimed at empowering citizens to participate meaningfully and keenly in the development of their community and currently under the sponsorship of the EU and helps to eliminate rumour-mongering.

The program was attended by Traditional Authorities, Traditionalists, Youths, Women Groups, PWDs, Unit Committee Members, Assembly Member and Members of Local Council of Churches and the Community Members at large.

Nine (9) member Social Auditing Implementation Committee was formed and duly inaugurated to oversee the implementation of the community’s listed challenges, which include the supply of potable water and extension of the electricity to other parts of the community, among others.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Assembly Member for the Whuti-Srogbe Electoral Area Hon. Joseph Kwaku Ali was grateful to the NCCE for choosing a community in his Electoral Area and urged the Commission not to hesitate in bringing more of such programmes to his area

The Regent of Torgbi Age III, Dufia of Genui, who chaired the programme, encourages the youth to own the development of Genui and urge them to stay away from hard drugs if they went to have a bright future.