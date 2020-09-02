Re-Opening Of Schools: GNAPS Calls For Government Support

Listen to article

The National 1st Vice -Chairperson of the Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS), Mr. John Afranie Boateng, has expressed misgivings on the return of JHS2 and SHS2 students to school on 5th October 2020, as announced by President Akufo Addo on Sunday evening.

He said Private schools were one of the hardest-hit groups in the COVID era, and since their finances have dwindled, it would be very difficult for them to assemble both teaching and non- teaching staff, to receive the students back to the classroom.

Mr. Afranie Boateng who is the proprietor of Lawrence Demonstration School in Sunyani, said this in an interview with Nana KAS, on Suncity Radio Monday morning show, on the readiness of GNAPS for the re-opening.

He said private schools play key roles in the manpower development of Ghana. They also offer employment to a large number of Ghanaians, thus reducing the unemployment rate in the country. GNAPS also pays taxes to beef up government coffers to enable it to prosecute its development agenda.

According to the 1st Vice-Chairperson, for private schools to be able to continue with these and many other contributions to national growth, development, and transformation, (especially in these COVID times), they need a lot of support and cushioning -financially and materially from the Ghana government.

"We will continue to engage government to support GNAPS in these difficult times, and make us more viable", he concluded.