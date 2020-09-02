Ghana's Covid-19 Cases Hit 44,460 LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Ghana has recorded 162 new cases of Covid-19. This pushes the total number to 44,460. Clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have also increased to 43,121. No new deaths have been recorded from the previous 276. The latest Ghana Health Service (GHS) case management update indicates that active cases now stand at 1,603. CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
Ghana's Covid-19 Cases Hit 44,460
Ghana has recorded 162 new cases of Covid-19.
This pushes the total number to 44,460.
Clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have also increased to 43,121.
No new deaths have been recorded from the previous 276.
The latest Ghana Health Service (GHS) case management update indicates that active cases now stand at 1,603.