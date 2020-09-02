Prestea Huni-Valley MCE Embarks On Project Inspection Tour

Dr Isaac Dasmani, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni-valley on Monday, August 31 embarked on a day working visit in his area.

The move afforded the MCE to have first hand information on the progress of work.

Beginning at Petepom, the MCE inspected the progress of work on the roofing of Petepom community centre.

Dr Dasmani proceeded to the Bompieso, M/A school where there is an ongoing construction of a two-unit classroom block with Terrazzo floor, the ultra-modern project which is geared towards improving access to quality education includes ancillary facilities like, office, storeroom, dining hall, sanitary facility, furniture, mechanized borehole, overhead stand and storage tank.

The MCE ended the tour at Huni-valley where he inspected the market which has been earmarked for redevelopment into an ultra-modern one with sanitary facilities.

The MCE expressed satisfaction with the pace of work at the end of the tour and urged all contractors to work ahead of schedule.