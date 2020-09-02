ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.09.2020 General News

Prestea Huni-Valley MCE Embarks On Project Inspection Tour

By Desmond Nana Osei
Prestea Huni-Valley MCE Embarks On Project Inspection Tour
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Dr Isaac Dasmani, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni-valley on Monday, August 31 embarked on a day working visit in his area.

The move afforded the MCE to have first hand information on the progress of work.

Beginning at Petepom, the MCE inspected the progress of work on the roofing of Petepom community centre.

Dr Dasmani proceeded to the Bompieso, M/A school where there is an ongoing construction of a two-unit classroom block with Terrazzo floor, the ultra-modern project which is geared towards improving access to quality education includes ancillary facilities like, office, storeroom, dining hall, sanitary facility, furniture, mechanized borehole, overhead stand and storage tank.

The MCE ended the tour at Huni-valley where he inspected the market which has been earmarked for redevelopment into an ultra-modern one with sanitary facilities.

The MCE expressed satisfaction with the pace of work at the end of the tour and urged all contractors to work ahead of schedule.

922020101237-m5htk8v331-fb img 1599033339424

922020101238-23041q5ddx-fb img 1599033332060

922020101242-pulwo0a442-fb img 1599033358078

922020101245-0f738m3xxs-fb img 1599033363346

922020101247-0f72ylkxws-fb img 1599033368011

Desmond Nana Osei
Desmond Nana Osei Western Regional Contributor
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Breaks Ground For Ho By-Pass And UHAS Roads
4 minutes ago

Okyenhene Calls For Arrest Of Chief At Dome Faase Over Chaos
27 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line