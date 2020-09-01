Korle Bu CEO, Dr Daniel Asare’s Tenure Ends

The tenure of office of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Daniel Asare has come to an end.

Dr Ali Samba, the Director of Medical Affairs, is to act as Chief Executive Officer from September 3, 2020, until a substantive appointment is made.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Board of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

“The Board of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital wishes to inform its cherished staff and the general public that the term of office of Dr Daniel Asare, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Hospital, comes to an end with effect from 3rd September 2020,” the Board added in the statement.

The statement signed by the Acting Board Chairman of the Hospital, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, entreated staff of Korle Bu to give the acting CEO the necessary support “to enable him drive the Hospital’s agenda of providing excellent healthcare”.

“The Board would like to extend its warmest regards and appreciation to the outgoing CEO and wish him the best in his future endeavours,” the Korle Bu Board added in the statement.

Dr Daniel Asare took over as the CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in August 2020.

Before the appointment, Dr Daniel Asare served as the CEO of Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH).

