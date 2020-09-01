Sremanu Gets Potable Water As A Result Of NCCE Social Auditing

Sremanu Community is one of the communities that benefited from the 2019 Social Auditing Nationwide Engagements by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region.

The District Director, Rev. Vincent Adzika, last year inaugurated a seven-member Social Auditing Committee and assigned them the duty of working together with all stakeholders for the resolution of challenges outline during the community profiling.

In a brief community durbar, Mr. Felix Agbokede, the chairman of the Sremanu Social Auditing Committee, outline a series of achievements the committee has accomplished and among them are; the revival of team spirit and a bonding unity among the people, which has resulted in a multiplicity of unexpected but long dreamt of positivities.

The apathy exhibited when communal labours are organised in the past is no more. The spirit of communalism has improved and resulted in the tidiness of the whole community.

He added that the community has embarked on the construction of a three-unit classroom block for the Junior High School, which is a community self-help project and current at the floor level and needs support from benevolence organizations.

Mr. Felix Agbokede further said the committee Secretary, Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede, facilitated the restoration of the community’s Borehole, which was out of order for the past five years, and the mounting of a Polytank to store water for the community use which was supported by ‘The Sky Is My Limit’ a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) based in Gbi-Kledzo, Hohoe and foundered by Joan Dolgin.

He ended his presentation by acknowledging the benevolence of Mr. Doe Nkuabia, who donated cement blocks and gravels for the construction of the Polytank stand.

Mr. Michael Tormeti, District Director of CHRAJ, encourages the community members and urge them to continue in the unity they have exhibited and be ready to ask and demand answers rather than rumor-mongering.

The Volta Regional Director of the NCCE who graced the occasion was lost of words for the numerous achievements of the committee in just a year and office and remarked, “Sremanu is the first community I am witnessing such a great achievement in the whole of Volta region.”

The Social Auditing Project is one of the flagship programs of the NCCE, aimed at promoting community ownership of developmental projects and policies, increase awareness of the operation of the Local Government, and empowering the citizenry to demand Accountability from duty bearers.