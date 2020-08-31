B5 Plus Pulls Up Impressive Wins At HESS Awards

B5 Plus Company Limited, an iron and steel company located in Tema, has bagged three awards at the just ended Health Environment Safety & Security (HESS) Awards held at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra on August 28, 2020.

The company was adjudged the Manufacturing Facility Excellence Award, Leadership Excellence in the integration of HESS, and Best Company in Product Safety & Quality Management Practices of the year respectively.

Speaking to the media after receiving the awards, the Chief Executive Officer of B5 Plus Limited, Mr. Mukesh V. Thakwani was thankful to the organizers of the HESS Awards for the recognition and also used the opportunity to propagate the activities done by the company during the coronavirus season.

He added that, “During the lockdown, B5 Plus were providing the workers meals three times a day and provided sanitizers, masks to our workers. The social distancing protocol is being observed. In this difficult times, B5 Plus ensure that the health and safety of our Ghanaian workers are Paramount.”

B5 Plus Limited is an lron and steel company located in Tema, Ghana, that deals in wide range of lron and steel products which includes mild steel , Galvanized steel, Stainless Steel, Flat Bars,Angle Bars ,etc which has over 1,500 work force.

About HESS Awards

The HESS award is designed to identify, publicly recognize and celebrate outstanding companies for exceptional performance and innovations focused on Occupational Health, Safety, Security and the Environment, all of which are key aspects of responsible corporate behaviour with regards to their employees, subcontractors, suppliers, clients and other stakeholders.

This is aimed at creating awareness, raising the bar of excellence and showcasing success, thereby encouraging others to adopt best HSSE practices and uphold the highest standards of HSSE management and practice, striving for continuous improvement and excellence within the organisation at all times.

The awards are intended to recognize Business Units in HSSE innovation and excellence and the successes they have made in overcoming the challenges. It’s also intended to promote the implementation of best practice H.S.S.E management systems, which embody the classical model for continual improvement through the Plan-Do-Check-Act cycle.

The HESS Awards is organized and hosted by IanMatSun Global Services ltd, organizers of the Sustainability and Social Investment Awards and also publishers of the Sustainability Report Magazine in partnership with Firmus Advisory a leading Research Company in Ghana.

The awards are carefully managed to guard the credibility and ensure its sustainability. The awards are supervised by a board of eminent Ghanaians comprising Professor C.K Agezo who is associate Professor Dept. Educ. University of Cape Coast, Dr. Diana Heymann-Adu; Founder & Executive Dir. National Women’s Forum and Snr Lecturer GIJ and Col.Dr. Samuel Tei Odonkor; the

Head of Psychiatric Dept. 37 Military Hospital.