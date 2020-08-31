Man Jailed For Biting Off Another Man’s Ear Over Girlfriend

Listen to article

The Circuit Court in Accra has sentenced a 44-year-old man Joseph Mensah Amartey to a six-month jail term after chopping off the ear of one Japhet Tetteh Josiah over his girlfriend.

The accused person who was arraigned and charged with the offence of causing harm, pleaded guilty for the offence and was convicted on his own plea.

In his plea for mitigation with the court, the accused person said “I know very well that I have committed the offence” and prayed for forgiveness.

The court presided over by Her Honour Mrs Pricilla Dapaah Mireku in handing down her sentence said the accused person is a first time offender and also did not waste the time of the come.

The court said, the accused is sentenced to six months in prison, and in addition to the jail term, said the accused is also to pay a compensation of GHc2, 000 to the complainant.

Brief facts

Chief Inspector John Gohoho told the court that the complainant is Japhet Teeteh Josiah an IT Engineer while accused person Joseph Mensah Amartey 44 is unemployed.

According to him, the Complainant and accused person reside at Teshie on August 13, 2020 at about 9:30pm while complainant and his girlfriend Emelia Laryea who is a witness, in this case, were on their way home, accused person emerged and followed them about 500m.

Chief Inspector Gohoho said accused person held witness hand to follow him home and ignore complainant, but witness turned the accused person’s request down.

He told the court that a misunderstanding ensued between the complainant and accused person and in the process accused person chopped off part of the ear.

The complainant he said reported the matter to the police, the complainant was issued with a medical form to attend hospital and later led police to arrest accused person from his hideout.

The prosecutor said during investigations, it was revealed that witness Emelia Laryea was dating and accused person and so when he saw the witness following the complainant he became violent and attacked complainant.

He said, the accused person in his caution statement admitted the offence and after investigations, he was charged and brought before this honourable court.

---starrfmonline