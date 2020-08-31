It's Barbaric, Unconstitutional & Attack On Democracy – Group Blast Gov’t Over Arrest Of Michael Kwadwo Peprah

The Back-Bone of Good Governance group has lambasted government for the arrest of the president of the concerned small scale miners association, Mr Michael Kwadwo Peprah.

The group describe the act as shameful, barbaric, unconstitutional, and an attack on democracy and rule of law.

According to reports, Michael Kwadwo Peprah was arrested and detained overnight at the Kumasi Central Police Station before being transferred to Accra on the orders of the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng for continuing detention which breaches the right of individual entitled to bail after 48 hours.

In a press statement from the Back-Bone of Good Governance group, they have described the act of the security agency as ‘Shameful, barbaric, unconstitutional and attack on democracy and rule of law’.

They insist that it is condemnable to see the experience of lawlessness in the hands of people who has to uphold the law and strengthen the rule of law but rather turn into self-seeking people and try to intimidate the very people who ushered in them the sovereign will to rule.

“We, therefore, demand immediate release of the president of the Concerned Small Scale Miners Association, Mr Michael Kwadwo Peprah from detention”, a portion of the statement from the Back-Bone of Good Governance group reads.

Below is the full statement: