Two Shot Dead During Abossey-Okai Homowo

Two persons have been killed while another sustained gunshot wounds at Abossey-Okai in Accra on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the chief and people of Abossey-Okai were celebrating this year’s Ga Mashie annual Homowo festival, which was being organised without notifying the police.

The police said while some customary rites were being performed as part of the celebration, gunshots were heard outside and in the process, the three persons were hit by bullets.

The Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Efia Tenge, when contacted, said around 4:40pm of Saturday August 29, 2020, the Kaneshie police received information that the chief and people of Abossey-Okai were organising their Ga Homowo festival without their notice.

She said their report indicated that in the course of the celebration, while some customary rites were being performed, gunshots were fire.

“The report indicated that the victims had been rushed to the hospital and so the police proceeded to the scene and after confirming the incident went to Sukura Community Hospital and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where victims were taken,” she disclosed.

She revealed that at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, authorities confirmed that three persons were rushed in with gunshot wounds, but two persons passed on while receiving treatment.

DSP Tenge said the third victim sustained injury on his right arm and was treated and discharged the same day.

“Our investigations are ongoing to establish whether the shootings have anything to do with the Homowo celebration and efforts with to trace, identify and arrest the suspects are on course,” she said.

---Daily Guide