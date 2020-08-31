CALL TO GLORY: Hannah Efua Abban And Dorcas Efua Abban

Kona Ebusuapanyin Kodwo Odum (Enyan Abaasa), Nana Amoako-Ehuron III (Amankorahen), Ohembaa Abena Bedua II, Fiepanyin Robert Quainoo, Rt. Rev. Ampia-Addison (Rtd, Winneba), Supi Kweku Fedzi, Brahen M.P. Danquah, Kwesi Baah, Kobina Edua, Kobina Kwansa (AB), Kwesi Apiahen, Isaac Quainoo (Committee Chairman), Opanyin Anaku Sam Woode, Obaapanyin Agnes Amoah (Nima 441), Grace Addison, Gloria Esi Brew, Ekua Ayimfoa, Francis Wilson (Bros & Sis), Kwesi Atta (Tsehentse), Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Kusi (Methodist Bishop, Koforidua Diocese), Koforidua Diocesan Executives, SUWMA, The Supt Minister & Leaders of Calvary Methodist Society (Adweso, Koforidua), Management and Staff of the Water Resources Commission and the entire family announce the passing of their beloved.

……..................................

Hannah Efua Abban and Dorcas Efua Abban.

They were aged: 74 and 38 years respectively and have since been interred.

A Memorial Service and Family Gathering will be held in their honour on:

SATURDAY 12TH SEPTEMBER, 2020 at the Calvary Methodist Church, Adweso, Koforidua at 8:30am

Followed by a brief family gathering at the forecourt of the church.

SUNDAY 13TH SEPTEMBER

Thanksgiving Service: Calvary Methodist Church, Adweso, Koforidua at 9.30am

(Followed by Family Gathering at the forecourt of the church.

Children/Siblings: Mr Patrick Mensah-Amoah, Mrs Esther Appiah Ansah and Michael Kuuku Abban

Grandchildren: 9.

In-laws: Mr Seth Appiah Ansah and Mrs Francisca Abban.

All sympathisers and loved ones are welcome.

All COVID-19 Protocols would be observed.