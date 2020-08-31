UENR TESCON Honours Francis Addai-Nimoh

The former Member of Parliament for Mampong Constituency and 2014 Flagbearer Aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh has been honoured by the Tertiary Education Students Confederacy (TESCON) at University of Energy And Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani.

On the citation presented to the humble and affable Hon Addai-Nimoh commended him for his unflinching support towards TESCON UENR and NPP youth in general.

“This is in recognition of your wonderful support to TESCON, UENR Chapter, of the New Patriotic Party and your exemplary leadership as our father and mentor who contributed in diverse ways towards the 2019/2020 academic year."

“We eulogise your great deal of commitment and contribution and we present this as a token in appreciation. May you continue to be able to be a blessing unto TESCON-UENR and the NPP fanatics,” the citation read.

Receiving the citation, Hon Addai-Nimoh expressed his enormous gratitude to TESCON UENR for the Honour Bestowed unto him and urge them to work hard for Victory 2020 in the December polls.

President of TESCON-UENR, Mr Philip Affum, made it known that they are honouring the former Mampong legislator for his enormous support and contributions to TESCON UENR and the party at large.