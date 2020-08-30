ModernGhanalogo

30.08.2020 Health

Active Cases Decline To 1,059 – Akufo-Addo
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

President Akufo-Addo has indicated that the number of active Coronavirus cases in Ghana continue to decline.

Delivering the 16th update on measures being taken to curb Coronavirus, he said as of Friday, August 28, active cases stood at 1,059.

However, he expressed worry about the lack of adherence to the Covid19 protocols.

In some regions where there are no active cases, some residents are abandoning the protocols, he said.

—Daily Guide

