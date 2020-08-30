Beaches, Night Clubs Remain Closed – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has announced that night clubs, cinemas across Ghana remain closed.

He has also indicated that beaches and pubs across the country remain closed until further notice.

He made the announcement in his 16th update on measures being taken to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Addressing the nation on Sunday night, August 30, 2020, the President urged Ghanaians not to let their guard down on the prevention of Coronavirus.

He lamented about how residents in some parts of the country are beginning flout the Coronavirus safety protocols such as social distancing and wearing of face masks.

— Daily Guide